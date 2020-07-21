PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were investigating a triple shooting Monday night that injured two teenagers.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m., near the intersection of 51st Street and Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police said a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and a an adult were shot. They were all rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
No arrests have been made.
2 teens, adult injured in Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News