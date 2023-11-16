WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot during dispute at car wash in Crescentville

At one point during the fight, police say the man got into his vehicle and hit a Speedy Lube employee.

By6abc Digital Staff and Briana Smith WPVI logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 9:39PM
Man shot during dispute at Philadelphia car wash
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot during dispute at Philadelphia car wash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an apparent dispute led to gunfire at a car wash on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Speedy Lube on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

Police say there was an argument between a 56-year-old man and employees that turned into a fistfight outside of the business.

Soon after, authorities say the man got into his vehicle and hit an employee with his vehicle.

Two employees, who have licenses to carry, pulled out their firearms and shot at the vehicle, hitting the man in the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the employee suffered any serious injuries.

So far no arrests have been made.

Further details on the dispute are still under investigation by police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW