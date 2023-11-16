Man shot during dispute at car wash in Crescentville

At one point during the fight, police say the man got into his vehicle and hit a Speedy Lube employee.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an apparent dispute led to gunfire at a car wash on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Speedy Lube on Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Crescentville neighborhood.

Police say there was an argument between a 56-year-old man and employees that turned into a fistfight outside of the business.

Soon after, authorities say the man got into his vehicle and hit an employee with his vehicle.

Two employees, who have licenses to carry, pulled out their firearms and shot at the vehicle, hitting the man in the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the employee suffered any serious injuries.

So far no arrests have been made.

Further details on the dispute are still under investigation by police.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker