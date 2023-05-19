The suspect may be driving a tan in color Infinity SUV Qx4 with heavy front-end damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Philadelphia police searching for suspect who killed woman at corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman while she was shopping at a corner store last weekend.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of N. 29th Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot in the face inside the store.

SEE ALSO: Woman shot, killed while shopping at Philadelphia corner store; suspect sought by police

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her identity at this time.

On Thursday, police released an image of a suspect wanted for question by the Philadelphia Police Homicide Division.

The suspect may be driving a tan in color Infinity SUV Qx4 with heavy front-end damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.