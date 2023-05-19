WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police searching for suspect who killed woman at corner store

Friday, May 19, 2023 2:18AM
Police searching for suspect who killed woman at corner store
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman while she was shopping at a corner store last weekend.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of N. 29th Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot in the face inside the store.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her identity at this time.

On Thursday, police released an image of a suspect wanted for question by the Philadelphia Police Homicide Division.

The suspect may be driving a tan in color Infinity SUV Qx4 with heavy front-end damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

