Woman shot, killed while shopping at Philadelphia corner store; suspect sought by police

No arrests have been made, but police are searching for a male suspect.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot and killed while shopping at a corner store in Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of North 29th Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a 43-year-old woman who had been shot in the face inside the store.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her identity at this time.

He is described as being tall, between 5'8" and 6'1", with a thin build.

He was last seen in a gray hoodie with white letters on it, black Nike shorts, and white and black sneakers.

Police also say he may drive a silver and gold Nissan Pathfinder with a ladder on top.