80-year-old man critically injured after being shot in the head

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 80-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head and neck on Monday in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2600 block of Tasker Street just after 9 a.m.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital.

Investigators have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

