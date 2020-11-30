Teen, 2 men injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men and a teen were injured Monday morning in a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police said.The shooting happened at about 10:15 in the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.A 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right ankle, a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the lower back and a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the arm.The three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.