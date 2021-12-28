shooting

14-year-old among six shot in Philadelphia on Monday night

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police investigating shooting that injured 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people were injured including a young teenager following three separate shootings on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Around 7:17 p.m., police say a 14-year-old male was shot in the face and back on the 200 block of Widener Street in the city's Olney neighborhood.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say at least nine shots were fired at the scene.

Witnesses told police that at least one shooter was chasing the teen when the gunfire rang out.

"We found the victim collapsed on the street about 150 feet east of where we found all the spent shell casings, so he clearly was running away from the shooter, or shooters," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Minutes earlier, police say a 20-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were all shot on the 2800 block of B Street in the city's Kensington section.

The 46-year-old victim was placed in stable condition at an area hospital. The two other victims were listed as critical.

Around 8:30 p.m., police say two people were injured in a shooting on the 2300 block of South Bouvier Street in South Philadelphia.

Officers found a 52-year-old woman shot twice in the head and a man in his 50s shot one time in the head.

Both victims were placed in critical condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimegun violenceshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Arrest made in Wilmington, Del. murder
Man shot during Southwest Philly carjacking
4 injured after drive-by shooting in North Philly
Man dies after Christmas Day shooting in Delaware
TOP STORIES
3 family members killed in fiery crash at AC Expressway toll plaza
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
GoFundMe for fire survivors shut down over 'rude' messages, fake pages
Police: Women attacked several people at Wawa, including troopers
Heart patient and surgeon's love of music paves road to recovery
COVID testing, booster shot demand surges due to omicron variant
Fire that killed 2 in Trenton ruled arson; man charged with murder
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders has broken hand, is out Sunday...
Biggest headache for airport travelers? Finding a COVID test
Bear Creek Ski Resort opens to a limited number of people
Mummers Parade: Full list of parking restrictions and road closures
Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC since mid-December
More TOP STORIES News