14-year-old among six shot in Philadelphia on Monday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six people were injured including a young teenager following three separate shootings on Monday night in Philadelphia.Around 7:17 p.m., police say a 14-year-old male was shot in the face and back on the 200 block of Widener Street in the city's Olney neighborhood.The teen was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.Police say at least nine shots were fired at the scene.Witnesses told police that at least one shooter was chasing the teen when the gunfire rang out."We found the victim collapsed on the street about 150 feet east of where we found all the spent shell casings, so he clearly was running away from the shooter, or shooters," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Minutes earlier, police say a 20-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were all shot on the 2800 block of B Street in the city's Kensington section.The 46-year-old victim was placed in stable condition at an area hospital. The two other victims were listed as critical.Around 8:30 p.m., police say two people were injured in a shooting on the 2300 block of South Bouvier Street in South Philadelphia.Officers found a 52-year-old woman shot twice in the head and a man in his 50s shot one time in the head.Both victims were placed in critical condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.