1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One teenager was killed and another injured following two separate shootings in Philadelphia Thursday night.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot around 8:30 p.m. near 23rd and Titan streets in the city's Point Breeze section.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Around 6 p.m., police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the shoulder and grazed by another bullet.

The gunfire erupted at 27th Street and Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.