Teen shot waiting for bus in West Philly shares story: 'I didn't know I got shot until I woke up'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teen who was shot in the face while waiting on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia is sharing his story with Action News.

"It went straight right here," said Tysheer Hankinson, while pointing to his neck where he still has bullet fragments.

Police said the April shooting unfolded at 52nd and Market streets while the 16-year-old was sitting on the steps of the SEPTA station platform.

"We were just waiting there for the bus. There were like two people that walked up," he said. "I think he was thinking that we were selling on his platform. He came back and started shooting at us."

Hankinson said he and his friends were heading to a party, instead, he ended up at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I put my hand up and got shot twice in my hand, but I didn't know I got shot until I woke up with a cast on my hand," he said.

Pastor Aaron Campbell said Hankinson is one of the latest injured teens in his program LevelUp.

The bi-weekly meet-ups have become more than a safe haven, but a chance to grieve and release frustration about what's unfolding on city streets

"We've had 14 shot in the last year. Three have been murdered in the last five months," said Campbell.

"When we got the word that he came out of the coma, and if you saw the dancing in the parking lot... it just made me tear up to see them so happy, but it shouldn't have to be this way."

Hankinson said he does not feel safe in areas where people sell.

"Which is why sometimes I just stay in the house," he said.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

