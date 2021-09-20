shooting

1 dead, 5 hurt in drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Fern Rock neighborhood

The shooting happened near Broad Street and Chew Avenue in the city's Fern Rock neighborhood.
Chopper 6 over shooting investigation in Philly's Fern Rock section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and five others injured on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police say an unknown suspect opened fire onto a group of people standing outside near Broad Street and Chew Avenue in the city's Fern Rock neighborhood.

Police confirm a 27-year-old man died in the shooting. He has not been identified.



The five other victims, who police say were all adults, were rushed to area hospitals where they were placed in stable condition.

Police say at least 18 shots were fired at the scene.

According to Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales, the shooter was believed to be in the backset of a silver Chrysler 300 with dark-tinted windows when the gunfire rang out.

"The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1300 block of West Chew Avenue from Broad (Street) when the shooting occurred," said Dales. "It's a busy area. Thank God that children were not out when the shooting occurred."

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for multiple suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

