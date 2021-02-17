7 shot near Olney Transportation Center: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say seven people were shot Wednesday afternoon near the Olney Transportation Center.

Police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m.

Views from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence near the station on the corner of Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

Initial reports from the scene indicated one person has been killed, but police now say they are working to confirm the condition of all victims.


The victims were taken to area hospitals, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

At least one person was taken into custody and two guns were found at the scene, police said.
