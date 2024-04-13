3 dead, 3 injured in separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and several others were injured in three separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia on Friday.

A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times around 7:40 p.m. on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in the city's Wynnefield neighborhood.

The man was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Action News spoke to Diego Rodriguez who lives nearby in The Dane Apartments, which is right across from the crime scene.

Rodriguez says he looked outside his window and was terrified to see the police activity and victim on the ground because it's typically a quiet neighborhood.

"I've been here a year. I've never heard gunshots before so it was pretty scary," he said.

Philadelphia police are also investigating two other deadly shootings on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was killed when gunfire rang out around 5:25 p.m. on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

A 33-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were also injured in the shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police say a 20-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the 2300 block of East Harold Street in Kensington.

The 19-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

