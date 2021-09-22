shooting

2 dead, 4 injured after multiple shootings in Philadelphia Tuesday night

Tips can always be provided anonymously by calling Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have died and four others are injured following multiple shooting incidents in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Philadelphia police say a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed around 4:19 p.m. on the 6900 block of North Broad Street in the city's West Oak Lane section. Police say she was shot by someone that was known to her. The woman has not been identified.

Around 5:16 p.m., police say a 27-year-old man was shot while inside his car near 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, at least 14 shots were fired into the vehicle.

A teenager was shot in the shin just before 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of Master Street. He is expected to survive.

On the 3800 block of Wallace Street, police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the arm around 4:43 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Around 6:24 p.m., police say a 32-year-old woman suffered two graze wounds to the back of her neck after gunfire rang out on the 200 block of N. Horton Street. She is listed as stable at an area hospital.

And less than an hour after that incident, police say a robbery led to the shooting of a 40-year-old man on the 3400 block of York Road around 7:09 p.m.

The suspect stole the victim's wallet, ID and $20 in cash, according to police.

The man is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident and several of the other shootings under investigation Tuesday night. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

