Man gunned down in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tioga section of Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue right around 6 p.m. Thursday.

They found a man in his 20s who had been shot repeatedly.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police haven't released any further information about this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.