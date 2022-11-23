Caught on video: Gunman fires 13 shots outside corner market in Philly

Video released by police shows an armed suspect firing 13 gunshots while approaching a man standing outside of a corner market.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in connection with a shooting that injured a man in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on the 5500 block of Market Street.

The victim was hit twice and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect who was able to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.