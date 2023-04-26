Man fatally shoots would-be robber in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man shot and killed an alleged would-be robber on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 7000 block of North 15th Street in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot three times in the back by the man he was allegedly trying to rob.

The suspect was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"We were also told by the shooter, the perpetrator of the robbery was parked inside a vehicle. There was also a female in that vehicle. We believe the female that with the male who was shot, after the shooting drove the vehicle to 6700 block of North 17th Street. That's where we found it, parked unattended and riddled with multiple bullet holes," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators are still looking for the female.

Police have taken the shooter into custody for questioning and recovered his weapon.

It is unknown if there will be any charges.

The shooter had a license to carry.