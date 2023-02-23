2 women killed in separate shootouts in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating separate shootouts that resulted in two women being killed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating separate shootouts that resulted in two women being killed Thursday.

The first happened at South 53rd Street and Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia just before 1 a.m., according to police.

Investigators said a 27-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man got into an argument while inside a bar at the intersection.

Police said the argument continued outside and that's when the two ended up shooting at each other.

The woman was shot twice and died after being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

The man remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The second shootout happened on the 5100 block of North 12th Street near Lindley Avenue in the city's Logan section just before 2 a.m.

Police said a woman and her friend were walking into an apartment building when two males with their faces covered approached them. The suspects displayed a gun and tried to rob them.

Police said the friends dropped everything, but, at some point, the woman pulled out her own gun.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the woman and at least one of the suspects.

Police said the woman was shot in the chest and died on scene. She was 26 years old, according to investigators.

The suspects got away in a white car.

Police said, minutes later, a white car arrived at Eisenstein Medical Center and dropped off a 15-year-old boy who was shot three times.

One of his fingers had been blown off; he was also hit in the shoulder and chest.

Investigators said he is in critical condition.

The driver of the car left the hospital.

"We're also getting camera footage from Einstein Medical Center to see if the vehicle that dropped off the 15-year-old matches the white vehicle that fled the scene of this robbery and shooting," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Previously, two women had been killed in shootings all year, and now two more are added to the total within a span of two hours.

Women usually make up a small percentage of homicides in the city. So far this year, more than 60 people have been killed and four are women.

