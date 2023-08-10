So far this week, she has traveled to Boston, Dallas and Chicago, and now Philadelphia-area businesses get a chance to step into the spotlight.

Tory Johnson brings 'Deals & Steals on Wheels' to Philly Thursday on GMA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Once again, our friend Tory Johnson has exclusive GMA Deals and Steals on Wheels.

She's been traveling the country all week, highlighting local businesses in different cities, and Thursday she's live here in Philadelphia.

Alicia Vitarelli will join her, along with the six local, small business owners who will be offering exclusive deals.

This is Johnson's first time back on the road with this segment since the pandemic.

Johnson will be live with "Deals and Steals on Wheels" on Good Morning America, from Liberty View at Independence Center on Independence Mall starting at 7 a.m. on 6abc.