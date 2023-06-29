Protecting yourself from dangerous smoke: Philly handing out free masks at hubs, fire stations

Philadelphia is handing out free masks as the city is under a Code Red Air Quality Alert due to the wildfire smoke.

"Residents are strongly encouraged to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during a Code Red Action Day."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia area is once again facing unhealthy haze caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. However, there are ways to protect yourself.

Philadelphia is handing out free masks at four health department resource hubs as the city remains under a code red air quality alert on Thursday.

A code red alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

The resource hubs are:

- Bethany Baptist Church; 5747 Warrington Ave., 19143; Entrance on 58th St.; Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Mi Salud Wellness Center; 200 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120; Entrance on A St.; Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- Whitman Plaza; 330 W. Oregon Ave., 19148; Between GNC and Rainbow; Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Shoppes at La Salle; 5301 Chew Ave., 19138; Between Gamestop and Dunkin'; Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fire stations and police districts in the city are also stocked with two types of masks.

"Residents are strongly encouraged to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during this Code Red Action Day," the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said.

City health officials say residents should:

- Consider canceling outdoor events and gatherings and avoid going outdoors as much as possible. If you have to go outdoors, wear a high-quality mask, like an N-95 or KN-95

- Close all windows & doors to minimize air pollution in your home

- Recirculate the air in your home with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home

- Pay attention to their bodies; if they are having trouble breathing, feeling nauseous, or dizzy, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Residents are also asked to help reduce the amount of pollution in the city by:

- Avoiding unnecessary trips in their cars

- Avoid idling

- Carpooling when possible

- Avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

The Health Department and Office of Emergency Management say they will continue to monitor the air quality and provide updates as they become available.

6abc Air Quality Tracker