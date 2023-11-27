WATCH LIVE

81-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in face in West Philadelphia

Police are still investigating what led up to the incident.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 27, 2023 9:53PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the face.

It happened around 2:32 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Edgemore Road in West Philadelphia.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A man was taken into custody but he has not been identified.

Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

