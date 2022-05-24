stabbing

Man stabbed in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that injured a man in the city's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

It happened around 8 p.m. near the 300 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed once on his side and transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

It's still unclear what sparked the attack.

The Action Cam was on the scene as police cordoned off the corner of 3rd Street and West Girard Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
