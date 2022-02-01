Philadelphia store employee fires back after being shot: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia store clerk fired back after being shot by an armed robbery suspect, police say.It happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in a variety store on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue in Wissinoming.Police say two armed male suspects entered the store and went behind the counter. They pointed their guns at the 32-year-old female clerk.Police say one of the suspects shot the employee. She was hit at least two times in the upper thigh area.After being shot, police say the employee took out a gun of her own and fired several shots at the suspects.A total of seven shots were fired at the scene, police say.The employee and the store manager told police she struck one of the suspects causing him to drop his gun."We believe that the reason one of the perpetrators dropped his weapon on the scene is that he may have been struck by gunfire," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott said.The store clerk was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition."She was a brave, young woman involved in a shootout with two males that were armed with guns. She stood her ground. We're hoping for the best for her," Small said.Police say the suspects fled the scene. A person matching the description of one of the suspects soon turned up at Temple Hospital, police say."About 45 minutes after this incident took place, we were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital. That shooting victim was shot several times," Small said.Small said the person was wearing similar clothing to one of the suspects. Police plan to bring the store manager to the hospital to identify the suspect.The second suspect remains on the loose.Police say the entire incident was caught on the store's surveillance cameras.