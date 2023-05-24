WATCH LIVE

Employee shot during struggle with customer in Philadelphia store

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 11:12AM
Police say the shooting of a store employee in Logan was captured on surveillance.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store employee sweeping up for the night was shot during a struggle with a customer in the Logan section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday at 10th Street and Wagner Avenue.

Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance.

The customer was seen playing a video machine when he got up and attacked the worker.

The struggle lasted about one minute then the suspect shot the worker once in the arm.

He's in stable condition.

The shooter was able to run away before police arrived.

Officers are interviewing two clerks who were also in the store, but were not hurt.

