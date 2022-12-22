Store owner shoots man accused of breaking into his Hunting Park market

The store owner confronted the suspect and shot him multiple times, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store owner shot a man who is accused of trying to break into his corner market Thursday morning in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, police said.

Investigators said it happened just before 5 a.m. at the New Germantown Grocery along the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue near West Somerset Street.

Police said the suspect forced his way into the store from the Somerset Street side of the building.

The store owner confronted him and shot the man multiple times, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect was hit in the legs and arm. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are in the process of interviewing the store owner and checking store cameras.

The condition of the suspect has not been released.