The deadly shooting happened on the 2400 block of North Clarion Street.

Police say the teen was shot once in the head.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of North Clarion Street.

Police say the teen was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They believe he was 16 or 17 years old.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

