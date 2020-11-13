shooting

2 separate Philadelphia shootings injure 4 teenagers, one critically

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four teenagers were injured, one critically, in two separate shootings in Philadelphia on Friday.

Three teens were shot around 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of South 30th Street in South Philadelphia.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm and taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A 14-year-old girl, who was shot in the right arm, and a 13-year-old boy, who was shot in the left foot, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

All three are listed in stable condition.

Police are also investigating a shooting that critically wounded a 16-year-old boy injured in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 300 block of North 55th Street.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot once in the stomach.

The teen was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered in either shooting, officials said.

No arrests have been made.
