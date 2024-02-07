Money from speed camera violations along Roosevelt Boulevard to help calm traffic across city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've ever gotten slammed with a $100 speeding ticket along Roosevelt Boulevard, your citation dollars are now back at work to make the boulevard safer and easier to navigate.

This year, the $19 million collected by Automated Speed Enforcement along the Roosevelt Boulevard will go into making traffic improvements around the city.

The majority of the improvements will focus on the Roosevelt Boulevard with $10 million going to intersection improvements.

"Things like shortening the crossing distance for pedestrians, realigning the traffic movements that are confusing and dangerous on the Boulevard and also adding upgrading transit facilities for busses," said Lily Reynolds, director of federal infrastructure strategy for the Office of Infrastructure Technology and Systems.

That includes safer bus stops and dedicated bus lanes along the Boulevard.

Officials said $1.8 million will go towards a redesign project at Eakins Oval in front of the art museum.

"It can be really confusing for new drivers, folks not used to our city, cyclists and tourists coming to visit the art museum," says State Representative Donna Bullock.

And $3 million will go towards creating neighborhood slow zone, reducing speeds to 20 miles per hour, and adding speed cushions along west Passyunk Avenue and Ridge Avenue.

For those who have to cross the Roosevelt Boulevard on foot, these improvements are welcome.

"I don't know what's worse, coming this way, or the cars going this way- it's dangerous though," said Frances White of Mount Airy.

The city has also updated its Traffic Calming request portal.

Previously, residents had to mail in a letter about their issues with intersections and streets. Now residents can call 311 or file for help online.