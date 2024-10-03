Crash, jack-knifed semi blocking several lanes on New Jersey Turnpike SB in Springfield Township

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpke soutbound, north of Interchange 5, in Springfield Township are blocked due to a crasha nd jack-knifed semi.

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpke soutbound, north of Interchange 5, in Springfield Township are blocked due to a crasha nd jack-knifed semi.

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpke soutbound, north of Interchange 5, in Springfield Township are blocked due to a crasha nd jack-knifed semi.

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpke soutbound, north of Interchange 5, in Springfield Township are blocked due to a crasha nd jack-knifed semi.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike southbound, north of Interchange 5, in Springfield Township are blocked due to a crash and jack-knifed tractor-trailer.

Two trucks were involved, including a FedEx truck and another hauling construction material.

Chopper 6 was overhead the crash, where debris from a FedEx truck could be seen scattered on the roadway.

Two of the three lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the roadway.

There has been no word of any injuries.

Delays are expected.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.