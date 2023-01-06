Roxborough residents fed up with speeding drivers on Henry Avenue after another fatal crash

Detectives say a 61-year-old woman came out of Dalessandro's Steaks and was hit by a car as she tried to cross Henry Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating what caused a fatal pedestrian accident in the city's Roxborough section Wednesday night.

In this case, the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Jaime Baker, the owner of the Roxborough Seafood House on Henry Avenue said it's time for a strategy to slow down the traffic outside.

He says crashes happen too often.

"They need to put speed bumps up the street up here. That'll stop all these cars from rushing down here. I've been here like four years and back and forth all I see is people getting hit," said Baker.

In fact, this past September a 41-year-old woman and her daughter were hit while trying to cross Henry Avenue in the same area.

Police say the driver in the case, identified as Onesimo Bosket, got out of the striking vehicle and is still on the loose.

Luckily, the mother and daughter survived.

On Thursday evening, Action News was there as people crossed Henry Avenue having to weave in and out of traffic.

Terel Bailey was one of them.

"Yeah, that would be a good idea. The city putting speed bumps right here. It's a straight shot," said Bailey.

Kathy Batzell feels it would be extremely difficult to slow down drivers on such a main artery.

"I think people need to walk down to the light and cross legally. It's a lot safer and also it helps if you wear light-colored clothes at night," said Batzell.