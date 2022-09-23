Car hits woman, 9-year-old child crossing Roxborough road; driver runs from scene

Residents said this section of Henry Avenue is extremely dangerous and something needs to be done about speeding cars.

A child and a woman were hurt after a driver plowed into them while crossing Henry Avenue in Roxborough.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A child and a woman were hurt after a driver plowed into them while crossing Henry Avenue in Roxborough on Friday afternoon.

The car then slammed into a vacant building, then the driver took off on foot, police said.

Residents said this section of Henry Avenue is extremely dangerous and something needs to be done about speeding cars.

"A young lady and little girl were going to a steak house to get a sandwich with heavy traffic, as they were crossing a car hit them in the middle of the street," explained Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Eric Ervin.

That's when authorities say the Nissan Maxima that was traveling northbound, veered and struck a 32-year-old woman and the 9-year-old before it crashed into a vacant building.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan fled the scene and left behind two female passengers, who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

People say Henry Avenue is dangerous, and with two popular cheesesteak spots on either side, people are always crossing and dodging traffic.

"It's very busy, when I was here working people cross on this side and go across to get sandwiches all day long," said Richard Pasceri, the superintendent of the building that was hit.

For Chuck Broadbent and his dog Mimi, he does what he can to keep them both safe while out on their walks.

"I pick her up, look both ways, and wait until after the light turns green. You have to really look they're going through the lights too," Broadbent explained.

According to police the woman who was hit is in critical condition, the 9-year-old is now in stable condition, police said.