PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's trash collection returns to a normal schedule this week after being delayed due to MLK Day and then canceled due to Friday's snow.

You can wait for the city to collect your trash or take it to city sanitation convenience centers. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Street Smart PHL tool also has up-to-date information on trash and recycling pickup.