'We did it:' Philly's 'favorite trash man' reaches PPE fundraiser goal

Thirty-year-old Terrill Haigler said he has reached his goal of selling 2,000 t-shirts online to raise money for PPE and cleaning supplies for the city's Streets Department.
Haigler raised more than $31,000.
Just seven months on the job and now working through the pandemic, Haigler realized he could do more for not only his safety but his colleagues as well.
"I wasn't properly protected, so I was like I consider everyone's family at work. So I was like yeah, I'm going to do something big to see if I can get PPE for the whole entire family," said Haigler.
On in his _yafavtrashman Instagram account Thursday, Haigler said this is just phase one. He plans to advocate for hazard pay for streets workers in the future.
Haigler posted: "WE DID IT I can't stop smiling right now, we did it GUYS, 2000 shirts sold OC 31k raised I can't wait to buy the PPE and cleaning supplies This is only the beginning This was phase 1......thank you to every single person who purchased a shirt, donated, gave kind words, and just loved on usThis is Proof that you guys care, you guys love us, and you guys want to see change just like we do Let's not stop here, WE WANT HAZARD PAY."