triple shooting

2 teenagers, man shot while riding in Cadillac in Kensington

Police say the victims were driving in a Cadillac when someone started shooting at them from another car.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 teenagers, man shot while riding in Cadillac in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens and a young man are recovering after being shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Emerald and Madison streets.

Police say the victims were driving in a Cadillac when someone started shooting at them from another car.

Investigators found 13 spent shell casings at the scene. They say the vehicle was struck at least 10 times in the rear.

The 18-year-old male driver suffered a graze wound to the head. A 22-year-old male passenger was grazed in the arm. A 17-year-old male passenger was shot in the back.

Though the 18-year-old was grazed in the head, police say he still managed to drive all three to Epsicopal Hospital for treatment.

The 18-year-old and 22-year-old were placed in stable condition.

Due to the severity of his injuries, police say the 17-year-old was transferred to Temple University Hospital. Once there, he was also listed as stable.

Police say another vehicle was struck by gunfire, but the driver was not injured.

Investigators are looking at surveillance cameras in the area, including one at the intersection that recorded some of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatriple shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Shootout leaves 3 critically injured in West Philadelphia
Police: 1 dead after triple shooting in East Germantown
West Philly triple shooting kills man; woman in truck critically hurt
Police: Triple shooting injures man and 2 teens
TOP STORIES
76ers propose move to new arena in Center City, called '76 Place'
AccuWeather Alert: Hotter, Even More Humid Today
15-year-old driving stolen car crashes into NE Philly home: Police
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake that was wrapped around man's neck
Philly police investigating 2 separate child death cases
Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season
Family demands Sesame Place do more amid racism claims
Show More
NTSB releases new details on deadly NJ plane crash
Harden, 76ers agree to two-year, $68.6 million deal: ESPN
CHOP dedicates garden to gun violence victims
Day care worker accused of assaulting 2 children surrenders to police
Person of interest in custody after rape at SEPTA station
More TOP STORIES News