Police: 1 person in custody after triple shooting in Mantua

All three victims were taken to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Mantua section.

The shooting happened Friday just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Police say two men and a woman were shot.

Officials say one suspect was taken into custody.
