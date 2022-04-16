Police: 1 person in custody after triple shooting in Mantua

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Mantua section.
The shooting happened Friday just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fairmount Avenue.
Police say two men and a woman were shot.
All three victims were taken to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Officials say one suspect was taken into custody.
