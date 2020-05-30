Philadelphia under mandatory curfew following violent protests

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6221870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 overhead as people began looting a Center City North Face store.

*ATTENTION* @PhillyMayor has implemented a MANDATORY CITY-WIDE CURFEW effective TONIGHT at 8PM through TOMORROW at 6AM. Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 30, 2020

At least two police vehicles were set ablaze on Saturday in Philadelphia as hundreds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer press

Starbucks set ablaze during George Floyd protest in Philadelphia on May 30, 2020.

Police officer injured during protest in Center City

Chopper 6 was over the scene after several vehicles were set on fire in Center City Philadelphia amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home. https://t.co/Xem9btILWk — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 30, 2020

The demonstrators exercising their first amendment rights at City Hall and the Art Museum did so peacefully. We appreciate their voice and their manner of expression. However, since that time, others have convened in Center City and are committing criminal acts, including.. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 30, 2020

Chopper 6 shows protesters in Philadelphia setting a police vehicle on fire.

Protesters kneeled at Philadelphia City Hall in honor of George Floyd.

At City Hall now ... pic.twitter.com/nv0satiDUA — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) May 30, 2020

Protesters take to the streets in Wilmington, Delaware on May 30, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here are the latest updates as fires erupt amid protests in Center City Philadelphia:Another police vehicle was set on fire in Center City.Firefighters arrived on scene to put out the blaze.Chopper 6 was live as a group of people could been seen looting multiple businesses in Center City, including a North Face store.They smashed the window and then climb in. People could be seen leaving with merchandise.Mayor Jim Kenney implemented a citywide curfew effective 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. Only persons with essential duties are allowed outdoors.At least one protester was taken into Philadelphia police custody.A person could seen being put in the back of a police van.Views from Chopper 6 showed the Starbucks coffee kiosk in Dilworth Park had been set on fire.Injured officers arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City. It was not immediately clear how many officers were injured in the protests.Views from Chopper 6 also showed protesters clashing with police.Several vehicles were burning near City Hall.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in part: The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home.Police urge people to stay out of Center City due to the ongoing protestsOutside the Municipal Services Building, protesters sprayed graffiti on a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, tried to topple it and set a fire at its base.Chopper 6 was over the scene as demonstrators march down Ben Franklin Parkway, letting their voices be heard - "Never stay silent! Never stay silent!"The demonstrators started their rally at 12 p.m. Saturday by kneeling and were mostly peaceful. Some protesters were holding up signs that read "For George" and "Be The Change."A crowd estimated by police as numbering 500 people gathered at Philadelphia's City Hall, then marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.The white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with murder, and crowds broke overnight curfews imposed to try to stem violent protests over police killings of African Americans that have spread to cities across the U.S.Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement prior to the start of the protest:"In the midst of a global pandemic, America's original sin of racism has not gone dormant. It has claimed the lives of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. Like you, I'm watching as Americans across the country protest to express their anger and frustration. I understand the need to stand up and make your voices heard. Please keep each other safe by protesting peacefully, distancing as much as possible, and wearing masks. To all Philadelphians who are struggling under the weight of these recent- but not uncommon- tragedies, know that we see you, we hear you, and we love you. Stay safe."In Wilmington, Delaware, a large group of protesters shut down both northbound and southbound I-95. The highway has since reopened.This happened after they had surrounded Wilmington police headquarters Saturday afternoon.The demonstrators smashed the windows of a police SUV on the 300 block of North Walnut Street.Earlier in the day, there was a protest to honor the memory of George Floyd.It was not clear if this same group had attended that protest.Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.An attorney for Floyd's family welcomed the arrest but said he expected a more serious murder charge and wants the other officers arrested, too.Prosecutor Mike Freeman said more charges were possible, but authorities "felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."From coast to coast, demonstrators have been taking to the streets in protest. Some have turned violent with protesters setting fires, confronting police, damaging vehicles, and looting businesses.Protesters say a lack of change and lack of police reform are just some of the reasons people are enraged.----The Associated Press contributed to this report