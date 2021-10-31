Philadelphia Union clinch playoff berth for 4th straight season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Union clinched playoff berth Saturday night for the fourth straight season.With the New York Red Bulls win over CF Montreal and Columbus Crew's win over D.C. United, the Union have secured their spot in the playoffs."It is a great accomplishment to reach the playoffs, and one that has become a standard for this club," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin. "It is expected of this team to advance to the post-season and the work has just begun. We are now going to fight to keep a top seed in the conference and to get as many home games as possible."Philadelphia will wrap up their regular season with their last home match on Oct. 31 vs. Cincinnati and away at NYCFC on Nov. 7.