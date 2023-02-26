Fans brave the cold for Philadelphia Union home opener

Fans were pumped and ready for the Philadelphia Union's home opened on Feb. 25, 2023.

Despite the cold, fans made sure to start the party early.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Union kicked off their season at home on a chilly Saturday night.

Fans, for the most part, came prepared to brave the falling temperatures.

"Listen, I'm so hype that I don't need anything. The blood is flowing and we're ready to bring home the win today," said Julia Marie.

Despite the cold, fans made sure to start the party early. Some arrived by 3 p.m., to start tailgating.

"I know our fans are more excited than ever and cold weather will not keep them at home," said Amanda Young Curtis, vice president of marketing and communications for the Philadelphia Union.

With a sold-out stadium, Union fans are on a high, especially after how last season ended.

"We were in LA last year, it was a disappointment but we're taking it this year," cheered Stacy Sokolov.

Most fans were bundled up in layers, some even had blankets for extra warmth.

"I'm feeling good, I've got three layers on, the blanket, heat warmers... I'm good," said Damien Latiemer of North East Philadelphia.