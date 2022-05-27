Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union's 'Boot Room' is the heart and soul of this soccer club

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Union's 'Boot Room' is the heart and soul of this soccer club

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Baseball players use bats. Hockey players use sticks. Golfers use clubs.

But for soccer players, their method for scoring goes on their feet. And as you can imagine, they take that very seriously.

Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya puts it simply, "The most important gear we wear -- the boots."

What the rest of the world calls cleats, soccer players refer to them as "boots".

The boots are so vital to the Union's success that the team has a spot in its Chester training complex dedicated just to them. It's called "The Boot Room" and it houses dozens of pairs in various sizes and colors.



Brandon Comisky is the Union's director of equipment operations. He oversees everything from the uniforms to the balls and each individual pair of boots.


"Boots are the most important part of what the guys wear every day", Comisky says. "Besides the uniform, the boots are key in everything that we do."

Each pair is different and Comisky customizes them to each player's preference.
"The most important thing is to know the players, know what they like," says Comisky.

The Boot Room also has a characteristic that you cannot see.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Union star surprises 7-year-old fan with cleats after social media post

EMBED More News Videos

"So I was at a Union game and so I asked for his cleats and he said, 'No.' And I was kind of upset," said 7-year-old Tyler. But then the soccer star showed up at his house.



"The coolest thing about the room is the distinct smell that's in here," Comiskey tells us.

Bedoya agrees.

"It kind of smells a little bit. The different boots the guys wear, dirty socks, dirty shoes," said Bedoya.

Comisky adds, "Thank God there's a door because we can open it and just air it out."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschestersoccerphiladelphia union
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA UNION
Union star surprises young fan with cleats after social media post
Union get points in Portland for first time, beat Timbers
Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami play to scoreless draw
LAFC fights back twice to tie Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
At least 4 dead after house explosion in Pottstown
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to pay more
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Several companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall
15-year-old shot and killed in Vineland, NJ
Show More
NJ students stage walkout to honor victims killed in Texas
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
What to know as Pa. electricity rates rise
Boardwalk improvement plans announced in Atlantic City
Suspect accused of carjacking FedEx driver in custody
More TOP STORIES News