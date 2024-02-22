Police have investigated damage at two churches and several other businesses this week.

Philadelphia police questioning person of interest in connection with vandalism spree

A person is in custody in connection with a series of vandalism incidents across Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

A person is in custody in connection with a series of vandalism incidents across Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

A person is in custody in connection with a series of vandalism incidents across Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

A person is in custody in connection with a series of vandalism incidents across Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person of interest is in custody in connection with a series of vandalism incidents across Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

Authorities say the individual was spotted around 9 p.m. Thursday at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center and was taken in for questioning Thursday night.

So far this week, police have investigated damage at two churches and several other businesses.

National shrine in Northern Liberties targeted in vandalism spree; new video released of suspect

Saint John Neumann Shrine in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties was among the properties hit. Three windows were broken by rocks and a brick. The church estimates the damage to the stained glass, imported from Austria, is around $20,000.

"The areas that were broken, it's going to take extensive work to try to repair it," said Father Micael Cunningham, the pastor at the Saint John Neumann Shrine.

The shrine, dedicated to the first male saint in the United States whose body is kept on the altar, has been visited by the likes of Pope Francis.

READ MORE: 134-year-old historic church vandalized in Philadelphia's Society Hill

Cleanup is underway at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church after rocks were thrown through first-floor windows early Monday morning.

Police say the vandal was captured on video wearing a large black jacket and Phillies ball cap, throwing rocks at at least five sites across the city.

Another video captured by 1600 Spruce St. Interior Design & Home shows the suspect causing damage to another small business at 16th and Spruce streets

All the properties were hit between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday.

Sources also believe the same man targeted another iconic historic church: Bethel AME on the 400 block of South 6th Street in Society Hill. Police say the church's stained glass windows were shattered. The windows date back to the 1800s and will cost around $15,000 to repair.

It's unclear if the person in custody is the same individual seen on video. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police search for vandal accused of damaging small businesses, historic church