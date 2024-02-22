Philadelphia police search for vandal accused of damaging small businesses, historic church

Neighbors told Action News they were still upset days later by the damage the vandal caused.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man who they believe is connected to several acts of vandalism across Philadelphia.

Investigators suspect he may also be the man who vandalized a historic church this week.

All of these incidents took place on Monday between the hours of 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A video shows the man throwing rocks into the front window of a boutique called Revival on 10th and Pine streets.

In that video, the man is seen wearing headphones, a red and white Phillies hat, a backpack, and items along his waistband. The man also seems to have a stocky build.

A man fitting the same description was also caught on camera the same morning causing damage to another small business at 16th and Spruce streets.

Police sources believe the man is responsible for at least five acts of vandalism around the same neighborhoods.

Sources also say he is a suspect in an additional vandalism incident at Mother Bethel AME Church on the 400 block of South 6th Street in the Society Hill neighborhood.

Cleanup is underway at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church after rocks were thrown through first-floor windows early Monday morning.

The church is a historic place in Philadelphia, revered as the birthplace of the African Methodist Movement.

In that incident, police say rocks shattered the windows which date back to 1890, causing roughly $1,500 worth of damage.

"My hope is that the worst-case scenario is that this is just a random act of vandalism," said Pastor Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler with the church. "Grateful that no one was hurt. Windows can always be replaced, but people cannot."

Investigators had a witness who allegedly saw the man throwing rocks at the windows, but sadly, the church's surveillance cameras were not working.

Neighbors told Action News they were still upset days later by the damage the vandal caused.

"So many churches have beautiful stained glass windows. It's silly, a little low," commented Stephanie Cugine from Society Hill.

Residents also told Action News they were initially concerned that the church had been targeted by the vandal.

At least one business owner who was hit Monday by the rock-throwing vandal said after watching the video, it appears the suspect picked businesses at random.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the vandal is asked to contact the police.