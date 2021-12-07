veterans

Hundreds of Philadelphia veterans receive food through local partnership

Nearly 400 bags and $10,000 worth of gift cards were given to veterans and those in need.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of Philly veterans receive food through local partnership

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of veterans and those in need around the Philadelphia region were given the opportunity to receive free food through a partnership between the "Wild Bill" Guarnere Memorial Fund and Giant.

With each bag of food, came a little more relief for veterans and those who need help with groceries.

"Non-perishable food and then a $25 gift card to Giant," said Debi Rafferty, granddaughter of William "Wild Bill" Guarnere and president of the memorial fund in his name.

Nearly 400 bags and $10,000 worth of gift cards were made possible through the partnership.

"I really do appreciate it. It's nice that veterans are being recognized," said Vietnam veteran Jack Crussard.

Veterans and those who might need a little help picked up food Tuesday at the new Giant on S. Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

The effort is part of the legacy of William "Wild Bill" Guarnere.

"My father was a WWII veteran who lost his leg and he was in the Band of Brothers. He didn't have a lot of money, but what he had, he'd give away anyway," said Gene Guarnere.

Rafferty added, "Since my grandfather came back from the war, he helped Veterans. He always donated to veterans funds and children's causes."

Rafferty proudly held a photo of her grandfather, which showed him standing with Frank

John Hughes, the actor who portrayed him in the HBO series Band of Brothers.

Guarnere's family said he donated throughout his life until his passing in 2014.

A statue of the South Philadelphia native was later added in his honor at 2nd and Reed Street.

The family is hoping others will follow his lead and help the community whenever possible.

"I think maybe if people pass it on, people are generous, and then those people get generous. Just pass on the trend," Rafferty said.

Rafferty said leftover items will be donated to Broad Street Ministries and that the remaining gift cards will also be given to those in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsveteransfood drivefeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
Descendants of Washington's Army at Valley Forge lay wreaths
New pop-up ice skating rink coming to Delco
Philly veteran starts food delivery service to support small business
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News