'Disrespectful:' Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Volunteers who run and maintain the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Penn's Landing said they will have to raise money to pay for thousands of dollars in repairs after recent vandalism.

Mike Daily, executive director of the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, said someone pried off nearly two dozen cast iron skate stoppers, which were installed roughly 30 years ago to prevent skateboarders from using the memorial as a ramp.

A lot of the marble was damaged in the process.

Daily said there's more.

"With the lights, the light covers, the skate stoppers, repairs and installation, you're talking $15,000 plus," Daily said.

The everyday person wouldn't immediately realize the damage, but the stolen items were crucial to helping volunteers preserve the peaceful atmosphere they've worked hard to maintain.

"It's very disheartening, depressing," Daily said.

The nonprofit is made up of many veterans who have volunteered since the memorial was dedicated in 1987 bearing the names of 648 Philadelphians who died during the Vietnam War.

"That's almost to me a personal thing because I have friends on the wall," Daily said. "Just be treated with even at the minimum, common sense respect for the deceased and especially the surviving family members."

Officials said they are working to review any possible surveillance video.

The organization will hold a meeting to decide when they'll start raising money to make the repairs.