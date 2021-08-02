PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Enrollment opens Monday for parents who want their children to attend virtual school in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia School District's free Virtual Academy is open for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
"The mission of the School District of Philadelphia Virtual Academy is to provide an education that allows students to leverage the use of technology in learning in order to prepare them for college and career readiness in the 21st Century and beyond," the district says.
Parents interested in sending their children are urged to fill out an intake form first on Philadelphia Virtual Academy's website.
The district says the form does not guarantee student enrollment, but completion of the form is necessary to be considered for enrollment in the online program.
SEE ALSO: Masks in schools? Districts across Delaware Valley react to new CDC recommendation
The Philadelphia School District is set for all in-person learning this fall, but this is an alternative if families are not comfortable with that option.
The enrollment period ends Friday, August 13 at 4 p.m.
Philadelphia Virtual Academy opened in 2013 for students in grades 6 to 12 living inside the School District of Philadelphia region. It will be expanding for K-5 students for the upcoming school year.
ONLINE: Philadelphia Virtual Academy
Kindergarten through 12th grade students can enroll in Philadelphia Virtual Academy
The Philadelphia School District is set for all in-person learning this fall, but this is an alternative.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
TOP STORIES
Show More