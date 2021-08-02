philadelphia school district

Kindergarten through 12th grade students can enroll in Philadelphia Virtual Academy

The Philadelphia School District is set for all in-person learning this fall, but this is an alternative.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Enrollment begins for Philadelphia Virtual Academy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Enrollment opens Monday for parents who want their children to attend virtual school in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia School District's free Virtual Academy is open for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

"The mission of the School District of Philadelphia Virtual Academy is to provide an education that allows students to leverage the use of technology in learning in order to prepare them for college and career readiness in the 21st Century and beyond," the district says.

Parents interested in sending their children are urged to fill out an intake form first on Philadelphia Virtual Academy's website.

The district says the form does not guarantee student enrollment, but completion of the form is necessary to be considered for enrollment in the online program.

SEE ALSO: Masks in schools? Districts across Delaware Valley react to new CDC recommendation

The Philadelphia School District is set for all in-person learning this fall, but this is an alternative if families are not comfortable with that option.

The enrollment period ends Friday, August 13 at 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Virtual Academy opened in 2013 for students in grades 6 to 12 living inside the School District of Philadelphia region. It will be expanding for K-5 students for the upcoming school year.

ONLINE: Philadelphia Virtual Academy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaback to schoolphiladelphia school district
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Philadelphia makes changes to school selection process
Vaccine deadlines bring peace to some, but anxiety to others
Philadelphia school board promises transparent search for new leader
Philly schools Superintendent Dr. Hite will end tenure next year
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News