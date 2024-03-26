Grandfather charged after baby abandoned at Philadelphia Mills Walmart

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A second person has been charged after a baby was abandoned at the Philadelphia Mills Walmart store earlier this year.

The D.A.'s office said Tuesday the baby's grandfather, 41-year-old Haamza Muhammad, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Theft and Conspiracy.

He is currently in custody in Chester County on an unrelated incident.

The child's father, 22-year-old Alganon Muhammad, was charged about a week after the incident.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the store located on the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators say a total of three people fled after being confronted by store security for possible shoplifting.

They left a baby, who authorities now say was less than 2 months old at the time, behind in a carrier.

There was no word on the identity of the third person involved.

The infant was unharmed and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation before being released to her mother.