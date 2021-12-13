Water main break impacts Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section, surrounding neighborhoods

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Monday morning water main break in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood is impacting residents in surrounding areas, and even caused a school to close.The Philadelphia Water Department responded to a 30-inch break near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Hartwell Lane just before 5 a.m.Customers in Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, West Oak Lane, Roxborough, and surrounding areas may be impacted, officials said. Impacted customers will experience low water pressure.The break also caused Springside Chestnut Hill Academy to close Monday.Officials said as the break is isolated pressure will be restored, though it wasn't clear how long that would take.