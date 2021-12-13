water main break

Water main break impacts Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section, surrounding neighborhoods

Customers in Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, West Oak Lane, Roxborough, and surrounding areas may be impacted.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Water main break impacting Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Monday morning water main break in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood is impacting residents in surrounding areas, and even caused a school to close.

The Philadelphia Water Department responded to a 30-inch break near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Hartwell Lane just before 5 a.m.

Customers in Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, West Oak Lane, Roxborough, and surrounding areas may be impacted, officials said. Impacted customers will experience low water pressure.

The break also caused Springside Chestnut Hill Academy to close Monday.

Officials said as the break is isolated pressure will be restored, though it wasn't clear how long that would take.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chestnut hill (philadelphia)philadelphia newsschool closingswater main break
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
30-inch water main break floods South Philly homes
Water main break floods East Mount Airy road
As time runs out, family works to save home after sinkhole forms
Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News