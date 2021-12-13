Some local school districts lift mask mandate after Pa. Supreme Court ruling

Bensalem, Central Bucks, Pennridge, and Marple Newtown are among the districts making that decision.
"My kids know they're going to be in school with masks on," said Faust Elementary parent Konah Parker.
A Bensalem High School father added, "Whether it's optional or not, they will be wearing a mask."
"For the younger kids, the kindergartners, I think they shouldn't wear masks. I think the older ones should wear the masks and the adults should wear the masks," said Faust parent Crystina Rodriguez.
Last Friday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated the mask mandate at schools and child care facilities.
Over the weekend, some school districts were in touch with families and staff about whether they would now be changing their policies.
This decision comes as COVID cases across Pennsylvania are on the rise.
Bucks County has doubled its daily count in the past two weeks.
"It's going to take some time, to be honest with you, to send him without it. If he doesn't have it, am I completely worried? Probably not, but I'm just going to send him with the mask anyway," said Faust parent Tito Yemah.
"Sometimes in places I'm the only person with a mask on - that's ok. I'll be the funny-looking person. You want to clown, you want to laugh? I'm ok with that, but I prefer to wear my mask everywhere I go until this thing subsides the way it's supposed to," Parker said.
Federal mandate requires that masks still be worn on school buses.