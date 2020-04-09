weather

Severe storms with strong winds, hail hit Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Philadelphia region on Thursday afternoon bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60mph.

In Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, powerful winds brought a tree into a home. No injuries have been reported.

In Doylestown, an Action News viewer captured an intense hailstorm.



In total, we've had around 80 storm reports for wind gusts, broken tree limbs or small hail.

Severe storms with strong winds, hail hit Philadelphia region on April 9, 2020.



Strong winds will continue through the evening into Friday. They will relax somewhat overnight, but never die off. Gusts of 45-50mph will be common until evening and for the daylight hours Friday.

Friday's official high will be 52 degrees with morning sun giving way to lots of instability clouds bubbling up for the midday and afternoon hours.

The weekend remains breezy with low-pressure departing, but high pressure not moving overhead.

