Severe storms with strong winds, hail hit Philadelphia region

WIDESPREAD STORM REPORTS

We've seen over 80 reports across the region of either gusty winds, branches or trees down and small hail around dime size. This was from a line of storms moving at 50-60mph across the area between noon and 2:30pm. pic.twitter.com/LzNqq1UaHy — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) April 9, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Philadelphia region on Thursday afternoon bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60mph.In Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, powerful winds brought a tree into a home. No injuries have been reported.In Doylestown, an Action News viewer captured an intense hailstorm.In total, we've had around 80 storm reports for wind gusts, broken tree limbs or small hail.Strong winds will continue through the evening into Friday. They will relax somewhat overnight, but never die off. Gusts of 45-50mph will be common until evening and for the daylight hours Friday.Friday's official high will be 52 degrees with morning sun giving way to lots of instability clouds bubbling up for the midday and afternoon hours.The weekend remains breezy with low-pressure departing, but high pressure not moving overhead.Share your weather photos and videos with Action News by CLICKING HERE.