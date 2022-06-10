events

Busy weekend in Philadelphia: Multiple events mean traffic detours

Curtis Cup. Flower Show. Phillies. Pride Run. Bike-A-Thon. Odunde Festival. It's a busy weekend in Philly!
Busy weekend in Philly so drivers should prepare

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is going to be a busy weekend around the Philadelphia area with a lot of events and traffic detours.

Just outside the city, The Curtis Cup at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Montgomery County starts Friday morning and runs through Sunday. Ardmore Avenue will be closed as a result.



The Philly Pride Run on Saturday morning starts at the Please Touch Museum. The 5K course will cause some closures around Fairmount Park.



On Sunday morning starting at 5:45 a.m., the Ben Franklin Bridge will close for the American Cancer Society's Bike-A-Thon: Bridge to the Beach. The 66-mile ride led by cancer survivors starts at the base of the bridge, goes through South Jersey and ends in Atlantic City.



The Odunde Festival takes places Sunday, centered around 23rd and South streets in Graduate Hospital.



See Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas' report on the return of the in-person festival.

Then the Phillies are back in town at Citizens Bank Park all weekend long. And not too far at FDR Park, the Philadelphia Flower Show kicks off Saturday. So look out for some congestion in South Philly.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Director of Design Seth Pearsoll speaks to Matt O'Donnell about the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park.

More TOP STORIES News