Crews rescue worker trapped under trench in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire crews rescued a worker who became trapped under a trench in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The call came in around 8 a.m. Friday for someone trapped on the 1200 block of North American Street.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters attempting to reach the worker.

Around 8:35 a.m., they pulled the worker from the trench.

The worker, whose condition is not known, was placed on a stretcher and then into an ambulance.

There is no word on what led the trench to collapse.