The Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new baby langur

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new addition last month.

This little langur, a type of monkey, was born on December 13 to first time parents Mei Mei and Chester.




Her name is Quy Bau, which means "precious" in Vietnamese.


Quy Bau marks the first birth of this species at the zoo.
